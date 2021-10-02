“What a joke” – These Chelsea fans fume at VAR after contentious decision to rule out Timo Werner’s goal

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Many Chelsea fans on Twitter are FURIOUS after Martin Atkinson ruled out Timo Werner’s goal in the first-half of their clash with Southampton.

After Callum Hudson-Odoi delivered a gorgeous ball from the left-channel onto the head of Werner, the German provided the finishing touch to score a much-needed Premier League goal.

Werner wheeled away in celebration and was commended by his teammates, who were clearly happy that the struggling forward has rediscovered his form in front of goal.

However, VAR intervened and chalked it off, with Cesar Azpilicueta adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up to the goal. Mike Dean, the video assistant referee on the day, told Atkinson to have a look on the monitor.

Timo Werner thought he’d scored for Chelsea against Southampton

MORE: (Video) Trevoh Chalobah sneaks in unmarked at the back post to give Chelsea early lead over Southampton

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Everton’s Ben Godfrey caught on camera winking at teammate after feigning injury vs Manchester United
(Video) Trevoh Chalobah sneaks in unmarked at the back post to give Chelsea early lead over Southampton
Video: Man United’s Paul Pogba body slams Yerry Mina in classic wrestling move

There’s only one outcome once the referee heads to the screen, but in this case Atkinson ought to have used his own mind and allowed the goal to stand.

The alleged foul was not in the immediate build-up to the goal, with it looking as though VAR have searched for a reason to disallow the goal, which is not it’s purpose.

Needless to say, many Chelsea fans are not happy about it…

More Stories Cesar Azpilicueta Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.