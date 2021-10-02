(Video) Ben Chilwell’s lack of match practice shows after puzzling challenge on former Chelsea starlet Tino Livramento

Southampton were given the opportunity to draw level with Chelsea after Ben Chilwell brought down former Blue Tino Livramento in the penalty area.

Livramento is Chelsea’s reigning academy player of the year and looked set to break through into the first-team and establish himself.

However, with the teenager seemingly unwilling to stick around and wait for his opportunities to come, he signed for Southampton on a permanent basis.

Livramento has been one of the surprise stars of the Premier League season to date and made the difference once again as Southampton headed to Stamford Bridge.

Having squared up former teammate Ben Chilwell, Livramento left him for dead. Chilwell, who is lacking match practice right now, made a truly terrible challenge and conceded a penalty.

Chilwell had no chance of winning the ball, yet committed himself by going to ground and made a complete mess of the situation. What on earth was he thinking?

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

