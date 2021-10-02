West Ham have started off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign as well as they finished the season in 2020/21.

Throw in a 100 percent start to their Europa League adventures too, and it’s no wonder that people are sitting up and taking notice of what David Moyes and his backroom staff are achieving.

TalkSPORT’s Darren Bent wants Moyes to finally be given the respect he deserves after his reputation took a battering at Man United and Sunderland.

MORE: Van Dijk rips into Matip

With the Hammers flying high, no one is questioning the Scot’s credentials now.