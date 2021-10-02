He’s one of the hottest properties in Italian football and at 21 years of age, Fiorentina star, Dusan Vlahovic, has his whole career ahead of him.

If his agent has anything to do with it, that future will be away from La Viola, as reports have emerged that he’s trying to shift his client on.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina president, Rocco Commisso, is unhappy with Darko Ristic for trying to turn Vlahovic’s head.

The report suggests that Vlahovic is already dreaming of a move to Old Trafford and a long career at Man United.

It’s easy to understand Commisso’s ire as the club have, apparently, been working for months on tying the player down to a new deal.

What seems clear, however, is that Ristic only sees a future for his client that is not with Fiorentina, which has also seen the club’s ultras stand squarely behind their president.

Until January at the very least, Vlahovic can expect an uncomfortable ride.