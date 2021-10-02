The Philippe Coutinho that was seen at Liverpool a few seasons ago is nothing but a distant memory.

Ever since signing for Barcelona, the Brazilian has struggled under the weight of expectation, given that he was the Catalan club’s most expensive ever signing.

He has never come close to justifying the €160m that Barca paid out, and even a semi successful loan spell at Bayern Munich failed to earn him a permanent move.

Like so many players signed in the Josep Maria Bartomeu presidency, Coutinho’s salary has hit club finances hard, and it’s no wonder Joan Laporta has been trying to offload the player at every opportunity.

MORE: Van Dijk rips into Matip

Recalled to the squad this season as his agent was still unable to engineer a move away, Coutinho has, predictably, done nothing of note.

It’s somewhat bizarre then to hear Glen Johnson suggest to Mirror Sport on behalf of BettingExpert.com that the player “could be – and I told him this, I said to him he could be the best player in the world, like literally the best player in the world.”

More Stories / Latest News The reasons why Real Madrid can afford Mbappe and Haaland next summer Man United star is ‘loving football again’ and may be tempted by permanent switch Tottenham star Ndombele could be set for hugely surprising reunion with nemesis Mourinho

A good right-back Johnson may have been, but he clearly hasn’t got a clue where Coutinho is concerned.