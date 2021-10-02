‘He’s really smiling’ – Man United fans disgusted by Solskjaer’s demeanour in Everton draw

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It wasn’t long after the final whistle in the Man United v Everton game that social media was ablaze with Red Devils fans calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head.

The Saturday afternoon kick-off gave United an opportunity to go top of the Premier League table if they’d managed to overcome the Toffees, and once Anthony Martial had put them ahead, the game was theirs to lose.

Though they didn’t get beaten, the hosts allowed Everton back into the game, and Andros Townsend’s equaliser was fully deserved.

Were it not for VAR, Everton would’ve taken all three points.

MORE: Van Dijk rips into Matip

Not having won all three points meant that Solskjaer was always going to get it in the neck.

The Norwegian had left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and only brought him on when the visitors were getting on top.

More Stories / Latest News
Another goal against at Old Trafford sees Man United set worrying statistic
Bayern Munich hoping to strike £42.8m deal with Chelsea
Opinion: Joan Laporta has lost the plot at Barcelona with another ridiculous decision

Towards the end, Solskjaer was even smiling and that was what appeared to rile supporters the most.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.