It wasn’t long after the final whistle in the Man United v Everton game that social media was ablaze with Red Devils fans calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head.

The Saturday afternoon kick-off gave United an opportunity to go top of the Premier League table if they’d managed to overcome the Toffees, and once Anthony Martial had put them ahead, the game was theirs to lose.

Though they didn’t get beaten, the hosts allowed Everton back into the game, and Andros Townsend’s equaliser was fully deserved.

Were it not for VAR, Everton would’ve taken all three points.

Not having won all three points meant that Solskjaer was always going to get it in the neck.

The Norwegian had left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and only brought him on when the visitors were getting on top.

Towards the end, Solskjaer was even smiling and that was what appeared to rile supporters the most.

He’s really smiling. Get out pic.twitter.com/YQSTwhXp4T — Miz Hadzic (@MizHadzic) October 2, 2021

Ole, that’s the tweet — LUKE (@_DAVlES) October 2, 2021

Another bad performance and lineup. Ronaldo and Pogba on the bench ???? Ole is the clueless manager that decided to bench Ronaldo, Pogba and Matic. We saw against Villarreal that Matic should start but Ole still plays McFred in the lineup ? Enough is enough.#OleOut — King ? (@vintage_cr7) October 2, 2021