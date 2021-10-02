Chelsea striker Timo Werner is the world’s unluckiest footballer – this stat proves it

A quite unbelievable stat about Chelsea striker Timo Werner has gone viral. He may well be the unluckiest player in world football.

Werner’s shortfalls since signing for Chelsea have been well documented. The man who was previously ranked among the deadliest strikers on the planet now looks a shadow of his former self.

The German’s record in the Premier League has been seriously underwhelming, but he thought he’d added one to his tally after heading Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the back of the net against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Werner, VAR official Mike Dean took issue with a Cesar Azpilicueta tackle in the build-up, with the goal being chalked off after a pitch-side review by Martin Atkinson.

It was, remarkably, the SIXTEENTH goal that Werner has had disallowed since signing for Chelsea last summer. That’s two more than the amount of legal goals he’s scored in his Chelsea career to date.

Chelsea commentary saying that’s the SIXTEENTH time Werner has had a goal ruled out for Chelsea (offisde/VAR/etc) — Harry Edwards (@harryedwards16) October 2, 2021

Werner has not been good enough, there’s no getting away from that, but he has also been hugely unlucky not to boast a better goal-scoring record for the Blues. He must absolutely detest VAR…