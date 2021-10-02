It’s the transfer that came a year too late, and Man United supporters must still be wondering why on earth their club went all out to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The winger hasn’t scored or assisted for his new club since his summer switch, and, tellingly, has only completed 90 minutes on a single occasion.

Frankly, it’s a far cry from the performances he routinely gave in the Bundesliga, and perhaps the long-term pursuit of his services and the prohibitive transfer fee is weighing heavily on the England international’s shoulders.

Far from being angry at his player for not producing on a regular basis, United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has given Sancho some pointers on how to improve.

“Jadon was exceptional on Wednesday against Villarreal,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“He was electric and the crowd loved him. I think he felt that connection with the crowd. That’s what we want from him – to be direct, positive, go past players numerous times.

“Yeah, he’s not scored yet, but that night I thought ‘yeah, that’s Jadon and we’re going to see loads of that’.

“[…] He will be a top player and performances are going to come. We’ve got players here he can learn from and help him adapt.”

Once Sancho has got the monkey off of his back and put away his first chance or provided his first assist, the hope will be that he can replicate the form he showed in Germany.