Once Joan Laporta had won the Barcelona presidential elections by a landslide, it was expected that the good times would be just around the corner again.

Assuaged by Laporta’s previous time as president, and stung by the presidencies of Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, supporters of the club surely hoped that the upheaval of the last few years was a thing of the past.

However, nothing seems to have changed.

The consistent lies of the Bartomeu presidency have now become a feature of Laporta’s.

Right up until the final day that Barca could tie Lionel Messi down to a new contract, the president assured it would be done.

Only to then drop the bombshell that the club couldn’t afford it, placing blame on the previous administration.

On Saturday, via Mundo Deportivo, Laporta confirmed that Ronald Koeman would stay in the managerial hot-seat, despite a leak just a few hours previously – from Catalunya Radio’s ‘El Suplement’ via MARCA – to say that Ajax’s Erik ten Hag was the president’s preferred new choice.

Can Laporta ever be trusted again after this?