“Made for Bielsa ball!” These Leeds fans buzz over star’s latest performance

Following their crucial 1-0 victory over Watford on Saturday afternoon, Leeds United have bagged their first win of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa would have been delighted to see his Whites run out eventual winners over a usually impressive Watford side.

A first-half goal from defender Diego Llorente turned out to be enough for the Yorkshire side to take all three points away from Elland Road.

However, despite what was an exciting game, which also included a controversial disallowed goal by the Hornets, there was one standout performer.

Former Manchester United attacker Daniel James was making just his fifth appearance for the club since his summer move.

The rapidly paced wide-man put in a monumental shift and was spotted tracking back and doing his defensive duties on several occasions.

In light of what was easily his best performance in the Premier League so far this season, huge selections of Leeds United fans have been quick to take to social media to praise the Welshman. Below are some of the best reactions.

Dan James can play. Great performance. — Tasker (@Mr_Tasker) October 2, 2021

Dan James has looked very impressive today. #LUFC — Lord Leeds (@leeds_lord) October 2, 2021

He’ll probably go under the radar today but Dan James was absolutely outstanding. His work rate is immense. #lufc — Daryl ? (@DarylRS29) October 2, 2021

Dan James is quality #lufc — Leeds United Out of Context (@LUFCOOC) October 2, 2021

Dan James is made for Bielsa ball! — Matt Wilcox (@MattWilcox73) October 2, 2021

Huge win. Hell of a performance from Shackleton today and I thought Dan James was very good too, his pressing is immense. — Matty (@mattylufc_) October 2, 2021