Man City attacker stalls on contact extension due to lack of playing time

According to recent reports, Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling is stalling over whether or not to sign a new contract that would see him extend his stay at the Etihad beyond the summer of 2023.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the England international still has concerns over how much playing time he is being awarded.

Sterling, 26, joined the Citizens in 2015 following a £57.3m move from domestic rivals Liverpool.

Since his controversial transfer, the 26-year-old has gone on to feature in 301 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 203 goals, along the way.

MORE: England could be without three key players for the 2022 World Cup over vaccine refusal

However, after seeing his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 come under threat in recent seasons following the signings of Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres and £100m man Jack Grealish, Sterling has started just 30 Premier League matches since the start of last season.

It has been noted that although the wide-attacker recently met with his manager and reached what is being described as an ‘uneasy truce’, there are still some concerns on the player’s side and those concerns are currently preventing him from penning a new deal.