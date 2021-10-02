It’s a challenge that had no place on a football pitch, and bizarrely Man United star, Paul Pogba, wasn’t punished for a body slam on Everton’s Yerry Mina.
The Colombian had just had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, and perhaps the dance Mina did afterwards was enough to rile the French World Cup winner.
As the Everton man attempted to manhandle the United midfielder, Pogba took umbrage and lifted him off his feet before throwing him to the ground.
WHO TURNED POGBA INTO JOHN CENA ??? pic.twitter.com/dLHI0wr5ZC
— • (@The_Gerrard_Era) October 2, 2021