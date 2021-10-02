Video: Man United’s Paul Pogba body slams Yerry Mina in classic wrestling move

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s a challenge that had no place on a football pitch, and bizarrely Man United star, Paul Pogba, wasn’t punished for a body slam on Everton’s Yerry Mina.

The Colombian had just had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside, and perhaps the dance Mina did afterwards was enough to rile the French World Cup winner.

MORE: Van Dijk rips into Matip

As the Everton man attempted to manhandle the United midfielder, Pogba took umbrage and lifted him off his feet before throwing him to the ground.

More Stories Paul Pogba Yerry Mina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.