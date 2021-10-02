Saturday morning sees the first Premier League fixture of the weekend with Man United welcoming Everton to Old Trafford.
A win would, temporarily at least, put the Red Devils top of the table, before the 3.00pm kick-offs.
Given his importance to the side, it was, perhaps, a surprise that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had benched Cristiano Ronaldo, replacing him with an out of sorts Anthony Martial.
That said, the 36-year-old had exerted himself in the midweek win over Villarreal, and there’ll be more difficult assignments ahead for United.
Donny van de Beek must be wondering what he has to do to get a regular start as he begins another match on the subs bench.
? ???? ???? ?
Presenting Ole’s Reds to take on Everton ?#MUFC | #MUNEVE
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021
He’s joined there by summer signing, Jadon Sancho, who has done nothing in a red shirt to warrant United spending the best part of a year tracking him.
It’s the absence of Ronaldo that has got supporter’s backs up, however, and many took to social media to vent their anger.
