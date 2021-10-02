The arrivals of some big names at Manchester United hasn’t been good news for everyone connected with the club.

Dutch midfielder, Donny van de Beek, is clearly unhappy at his treatment by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but if the narrative is flipped, at least he is making the squad week-in, week-out.

One highly-rated academy graduate, Axel Tuanzebe, was farmed out to Aston Villa after playing a handful of games for the United first team.

The signing of Raphael Varane almost certainly spells the end of his Old Trafford career too, though that would appear to be something the player has already considered.

MORE: Van Dijk rips into Matip

According to Birmingham Live, the defender would be open to a permanent switch to Villa Park.

A source told the outlet that the player has “found his smile and (is) loving football again.”

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham star Ndombele could be set for hugely surprising reunion with nemesis Mourinho Jadon Sancho given tips on how to improve at Man United by Solskjaer River Plate boss addresses rumors regarding the Barcelona managerial job

At 23 years of age, Tuanzebe still has plenty of growth left in him in a footballing sense, and with Villa continuing to produce the goods post-Jack Grealish, he has a chance to cement his legacy in the Midlands.