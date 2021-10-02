Manchester United had the perfect opportunity to go top of the Premier League with a victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

Anthony Martial had smashed them into a first-half lead, though they were pegged back in the second-half thanks to a fine break from the Toffees which ended with Andros Townsend’s slide-rule finish.

Thereafter, the Red Devils huffed and puffed without ever coming close to scoring the winner.

Thanks to VAR, United were lucky they didn’t lose as Yerry Mina was marginally offside when slotting in with eight minutes left.

Townsend’s goal was the ninth time in a row that Man United have conceded at Old Trafford, indicating that all is not well in defence, despite the acquisition of Raphael Varane from Old Trafford.

9 – Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last nine league matches at Old Trafford, their longest run of games without a clean sheet at home in the top-flight since February 1971 (10 games). Countered. pic.twitter.com/xjpQ1Sc0Hm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2021

It’s also the longest run without a clean sheet at home for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side since 1971.

That worrying stat clearly needs to be addressed if United do have genuine aspirations of winning the title.