Although it’s still some nine months until the summer transfer window opens for business, the futures of both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland remain up for discussion.

Both players appear destined to move on from their current clubs with speculation rife as to which clubs the pair will end up at.

Any team which is able to sign one or the other is guaranteed goals, though neither will come cheap in salary terms, with Haaland’s capture subject to agreement of a transfer fee too.

Real Madrid, however, don’t want one of the strikers, they want both. Ominously, they have the financial means to buy them too.

That’s because of some studious work behind the scenes, despite the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to AS, adding to the cost savings of not having to pay the salaries of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, they’ve also got the wages of Kubo, Brahim Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola off of their books.

At the end of the season, the salaries of Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco are all likely to be gone too, given that their contracts are ending and there are no plans to renew the players.

If Los Blancos are successful, they’ll surely have the best strike force in club history, and a pair ready to put all comers to the sword.