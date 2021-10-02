Cristiano Ronaldo was NOT a happy man at the full-time whistle of Manchester United vs Everton.

Ronaldo was left among the substitutes after playing 95 minutes of football against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the decision to bring Ronaldo into the action on the hour mark, fresh and ready to make the difference for Man United in the contest.

However, Ronaldo was not able to have any sort of influence in the game, with Andros Townsend’s second-half goal nicking two more points off Man United on their home turf.

Whether he was disappointed with his own performance, his team’s performance or Solskjaer’s decision to leave him out is unclear, but Ronaldo was visibly frustrated at full-time.

? The frustration on the face of Cristiano Ronaldo. Not happy. Straight down the tunnel at full-time. pic.twitter.com/LtZqxKopQZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2021

MORE: (Video) Andros Townsend does the ‘Siiuuuuuu’ celebration after scoring against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man United

Ronaldo is not the kind of player that you leave out of a Premier League game against strong opposition. He is more than capable of playing two games in a week, even at his grand old age.

Solskjaer will likely be ruing the decision to leave him out and it’ll do him no favours as he attempts to prove he is worthy of managing a club of Man United’s stature.