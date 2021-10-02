Serie A duo set for January battle for unsettled Man United star

Seemingly unable to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is worthy of a place in his side, Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is on the brink of ending his Old Trafford before it’s even begun.

The Red Devils’ midweek Champions League group fixture against Villarreal saw van de Beek once again snubbed by Solskjaer, this time from the substitute’s bench.

BT Sport’s cameras picked up the Dutchman’s angry reaction to his manager, who refused to introduce him, despite the game being 1-1 at the time.

Again, on Saturday afternoon against Everton in the Premier League, the Red Devils, who dropped points at home after the game finished 1-1, were without the involvement of van de Beek.

MORE: James Rodriguez remains absent as Colombia announced call-ups for World Cup Qualifiers

Despite joining the club from Ajax well over 12-months ago, van de Beek has managed just four Premier League starts and now with his frustration becoming public knowledge, recent reports have suggested the midfielder could be set for a January move.

It has been reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato that van de Beek is wanted by Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan.

The outlet notes that both sides are keen to offer the Dutch playmaker an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare and therefore, could end up vying for his signature once the winter transfer window opens.

AC Milan is rumoured to view van de Beek as the ideal long-term replacement for midfielder Franck Kessie, whose contract expires at the end of next season.