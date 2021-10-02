Thiago Silva opens up about the rift with former Brazil national team manager Dunga

Two games away from completing 100 games for the Brazilian national team, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva discussed the most challenging time with the Seleção

Silva spoke with Globoesporte (via ESPN Brazil) to comment on when he didn’t appear on the national team, between 2015 and 2016, with Dunga in charge of the squad.

The Chelsea defender stated that he still doesn’t know why he stopped being called up during this period. The 37-year-old states Dunga wouldn’t have a reason not to call up him considering the Brazilian tactician was the one that provided the opportunity to debut with the national team.

“We kind of imagine, because it’s been a long time, there are things that come new, some say one thing, others other things. But it was the guy who took me to the national team. I shouldn’t have a problem with the guy who he took me to the squad for the first time. So I think the problem was more inside his head. With external factors than with me personally,” Silva said.

“I think it was a big mistake that he made leaving me out, not because it’s me, but because of the way he was handled. , this, this, you need to improve this, this and this, in the meantime you don’t come back’.”

Silva will hope to compete in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, likely his last, considering his age. Despite being in his late-30’s, the Brazil international will play a vital role in helping Tite and the squad possibly ending their drought.

The South American country hasn’t won a World Cup since 2002.

