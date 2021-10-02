WATCH: Thomas Tuchel mocks referee Martin Atkinson after string of dodgy decisions in Chelsea vs Southampton

A funny clip of Thomas Tuchel mocking referee Martin Atkinson has gone viral after Chelsea’s victory over Southampton.

Tuchel was clearly frustrated after Timo Werner had a first-half goal ruled out, with Cesar Azpilicueta adjudged to have been fouled in the build-up to the goal.

VAR official Mike Dean decided to pull the goal back a couple of phases of play and recommend that Atkinson should rule it out. His colleague reviewed it at the monitor and agreed.

Tuchel clearly had it in for Atkinson from that moment forward. Have a look at this clip of the Blues boss urging the referee to get his eyes checked after another dodgy decision.

Tuchel was shown a yellow card, and deservedly so, but it’s hard to argue with his view that the referee had a day to forget. If not for Atkinson and Dean, Chelsea would have ran away with the game much earlier.