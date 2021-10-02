Considering what an awful time Tanguy Ndombele had under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, links suggesting a potential tie up at Roma must indicate how desperate the former is to leave north London.
There isn’t too much doubt that Ndombele has much to offer – under the right manager.
Just like Paul Pogba before him, he was scapegoated by the Portuguese and, consequently, his form suffered.
Not just a dip here or there either, but a lack of acceptable performance levels in every game played.
Mourinho clearly sees something in his former charge, however.
According to Calciomercato.com, cited by the Daily Express, he is considering a bid to take Ndombele to Serie A.
Roma would almost certainly benefit from having a player with his skill set within their ranks, though it must be said that Ndombele is between a rock and a hard place at the moment.
Either he stays at Spurs and doesn’t play or he moves to Italy to work for a manager whom he never really saw eye to eye with. Decisions, decisions.