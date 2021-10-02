Andros Townsend has scored to draw Everton level with Manchester United at Old Trafford – and he’s only gone and done the trademark Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

Everton trailed in the contest after a first-half goal from Anthony Martial, who was only starting in the game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Cristiano Ronaldo the opportunity to rest.

As we headed towards the hour mark, Ronaldo was introduced and Martial hauled off, which set the stage for Andros Townsend to have his moment in front of THE big man at Old Trafford.

After some quite superb work from Demarai Gray, Abdoulaye Doucouré threaded a smart ball to send Townsend one-on-one with David De Gea.

MORE: Video: Under fire Anthony Martial smashes Man United into the lead against Everton

Townsend made no mistake, slotting the ball into the bottom corner before wheeling off and imitating Ronaldo’s trademark ‘siiiuuuu’ celebration on the Old Trafford turf.

This is sure to ruffle a few feathers in Manchester – but we absolutely love to see it!

Andros Townsend does the Siiuuuuuu at Old Trafford! ? He enjoys a goal in Manchester! A wonderful flowing move! pic.twitter.com/8DYwq0GdY1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+