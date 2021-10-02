(Video) Hero to zero as Saints’ skipper sees red vs. Chelsea

Despite dragging his side level from the spot, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has seen red with just over 10-minutes of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea to go.

Ward-Prowse, who emphatically converted his side’s spot-kick, which was conceded after full-back Ben Chilwell made a poorly timed tackle, has since become the game’s villain.

After continuing to pressurise the Blues, after trying to prevent an attack out from the back, Ward-Prowse was spotted lunging in on Joringho which subsequently saw him sent packing.

