(Video) Hero to zero as Saints’ skipper sees red vs. Chelsea

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Despite dragging his side level from the spot, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has seen red with just over 10-minutes of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea to go.

Ward-Prowse, who emphatically converted his side’s spot-kick, which was conceded after full-back Ben Chilwell made a poorly timed tackle, has since become the game’s villain.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo requests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make tactical tweak

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Ben Chilwell’s lack of match practice shows after puzzling challenge on former Chelsea starlet Tino Livramento
(Video) James Ward-Prowse fires Saints level from penalty spot vs. Chelsea
“What a joke” – These Chelsea fans fume at VAR after contentious decision to rule out Timo Werner’s goal

After continuing to pressurise the Blues, after trying to prevent an attack out from the back, Ward-Prowse was spotted lunging in on Joringho which subsequently saw him sent packing.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

More Stories James Ward-Prowse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.