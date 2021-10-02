(Video) James Ward-Prowse fires Saints level from penalty spot vs. Chelsea

Southampton is level against Chelsea thanks to a clinical penalty from midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The Blues, who were looking to claim all three points against a struggling Saints side, have been left trying to get the better of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Despite taking the lead through a Trevoh Chalobah first-half effort, the away team have dragged themselves level in the second half thanks to a penalty kick following a clear foul from full-back Ben Chilwell.

Pictures courtesy of +Sport Direct

At the time of writing, there is 20-minutes left to play – how do you see this one ending? – Let us know in the comments.