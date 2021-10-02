(Video) Stunning build-up sees Werner net late on vs. Southampton as Chilwell seals win

There are incredible scenes in London as striker Timo Werner has seemingly given his side all three points during Saturday’s Premier League match against Southampton.

Despite taking a first-half lead than to Trevoh Chalobah, the Blues were pegged back after Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse successfully converted from the spot.

Although seemingly his side’s hero, Ward-Prowse was sent off soon after his spot-kick and the Blues took full advantage of the extra man.

Werner capped off a truly stunning team goal with full-back Chilwell sealing the game and making up for his earlier error.

