Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Manchester City and England ace Raheem Sterling, as they seek to bolster their attack.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the 26-year-old, with his future at Manchester City currently uncertain.

While Sterling is an important piece for Guardiola at Manchester City, he is far from irreplaceable.

And with only 20 months left on his current contract, City may choose to cash in on him for a reduced price rather than renew his contract.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the England winger, developing a good relationship with him during his time as Guardiola’s number two at City.

However, to Arteta’s potential dismay, talks are underway again to renew his contract after they stalled at the end of last season when he changed representatives, according to the Daily Star.

Another big stumbling block on any potential deal is Sterling’s wages. The report claims the former Liverpool man is earning £300,000 per week at The Etihad, but wants this improved to £350,000 should he stay in Manchester for an extended stint.

Arsenal’s woes this season align with one of Sterling’s big pull factors – goalscoring.

Sterling is a proven in the Premier League. And while he has only scored once this season, Arsenal in total have only scored five times, with three of those coming in the North London Derby.

Arsenal needs to find a more pronounced goalscoring touch going forward and Sterling could be the man for the task, also considering they will be likely to lose some key forward assets next summer.

Sterling was one of the stars of Euro 2020 and earned himself a spot in the team of the tournament.