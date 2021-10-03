Arsenal shortlist one of Europe’s hottest prospects ahead of potential 2022 swoop

Arsenal have reportedly earmarked Lille sensation Jonathan David as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal, nicknamed the Gunners, are in pretty dire need of some firepower. Their rather toothless 0-0 draw away to Brighton was testament to that.

As is reported by Transfermarkt, Alexandre Lacazette is also out of contract in the summer of 2022, which would further shorten their ammunition reserves.

Fear not though, Arsenal fans, for the club are thought to be considering who they could bring in to serve as a replacement or even a potential upgrade on the Frenchman.

According to Todo Fichajes, one man who has been shortlisted is Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, who already threatens to be one of this season’s biggest stories.

David, who is only 21-years-old, has been lighting up French football this campaign to date, netting six times in nine league appearances.

The report by Todo Fichajes claims that Arsenal have sat up and noticed David’s meteoric rise to footballing stardom, with Mikel Arteta’s men plotting a move in 2022.

Arsenal have history purchasing promising players from Lille, having drafted in Nicolas Pepe for what the BBC reported to be a £72m fee back in 2019.

Pepe has fallen short of expectations in the Premier League, so Arsenal will want to make sure that David is not just another flash in the pan talent.