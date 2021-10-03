Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a positive update on the injury status of young winger Bukayo Saka after he hobbled off in yesterday’s game against Brighton.

The England international has been a hugely important player for the Gunners in recent times, and fans will no doubt have been concerned when he had to be subbed off and replaced by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, following a heavy challenge.

Still, Arteta spoke about Saka after the game and said the player is fine despite picking up a bit of a knock.

“He’s fine. He got a knock but he should be fine,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Arsenal to launch surprise raid on Man Utd

Arsenal fans will hope Saka can get back on the pitch as soon as possible, with Arteta’s side clearly in need of his pace and quality out wide after another disappointing result away to Brighton.

Despite looking so convincing in their 3-1 win over Tottenham last week, this was far from good enough from Arsenal as they once again dropped points against opponents they should be beating pretty comfortably.