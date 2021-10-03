Arsenal identify two potential striker targets as doubts emerge over Alexandre Lacazette’s future

Arsenal have reportedly identified two potential replacements for Alexandre Lacazette, should he depart the Gunners.

Arsenal’s strikers were previously their party piece. Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two players who were previously ranked among the finest strikers in the country, but both of their performances have taken a rather drastic nosedive.

As is reported by Transfermarkt, Lacazette is out of contract in the summertime, with it currently being unclear whether he’s done enough to earn himself a new deal with Arsenal. That has led to doubts emerging over his future at the Emirates.

With Arsenal uncertain whether they can count on Lacazette beyond next summer, now’s the time for the club to be preparing contingency plans in case of the Frenchman’s departure. According to Fichajes, two players are being lined up as possible replacements.

They are, as per the report, Torino striker Andrea Belotti and PSV Eindhoven’s Eran Zahavi. Belotti is one of the finest forwards in Italy, while Zahavi is a 34-year-old veteran of the game who has proven himself capable of finding the back of the net wherever he goes.

You imagine that Arsenal fans’ preference would be Belotti, who is at an age where he could give Arsenal several years of top-class service, something that Zahavi can’t offer. However, the Israeli knows how to score goals, and that’s what it ultimately comes down to.