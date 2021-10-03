Aston Villa fans are keen to remind Harry Kane of his apparent desire to leave Tottenham for a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The travelling support at Spurs’ ground today are trolling Kane about his transfer stand-off during the summer, saying that he should’ve left the club to join their former player Jack Grealish, who did end up getting his move to Manchester City.

See below as Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard tweets about the chants heard from the away end at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon…

Kane’s future remains in some doubt as top clubs are sure to continue to circle for the unsettled England international, whose form just hasn’t looked the same since Spurs held firm and blocked him from leaving for City.