Things could be looking up for Barcelona after two years of turmoil.

CEO, Ferran Reverter, has been part of the team sifting through the audit trail of the Josep Maria Bartomeu presidency, and whilst the financial situation is precarious, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

According to Sport, president, Joan Laporta, is confident that, by the end of the 2021/22 La Liga campaign, the club will have an economic benefit to the tune of five million euros.

That’s some turnaround for a club who have a debt of over a billion euros, according to Associated Press.

The losses of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are collateral damage in the club’s fight to get back into profit and remain stable.

There may well be more difficult decisions that Laporta and Reverter need to make before the end of the season too.

The bottom line for the club of course is that those decisions do need to be made. Something that Bartomeu’s administration appeared unable to do.