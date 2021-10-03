Barcelona are set to launch a bid for Manchester City and England ace Raheem Sterling, according to reports from Spain.

Spanish TV channel OnzeTV3, reported that Sterling is a player of interest for the Blaugrana.

However, Barca’s financial limitations mean that any deal would most likely be a loan with a future option to buy.

Furthermore, Sterling is not the first man on their list.

Barcelona are only planning on pursuing a deal for Sterling if their negotiations to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig fall flat in the January window.

Sterling would likely be a player to suit the way Barca want to play. Someone who plays on the shoulder of the last man and who is extremely intelligent at finding space to receive cutbacks and low crosses to score tap-ins.

They do not currently have a player like this on their books, and the loss of superstar Lionel Messi on a free transfer last summer has condemned the Catalan giants to a huge reality check on the genuine quality of their squad.

Ronald Koeman and his squad are struggling massively this season in Europe and in La Liga, currently sitting a lowly ninth in the domestic table and last in the Champions League group after failing to score in their opening two matches.

0 – @FCBarcelona have failed to score in their first two games in European competition in a single campaign for the first time in their history. Painful. pic.twitter.com/W37LNwra3E — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 30, 2021

Sterling has a proven track record of scoring goals wherever he has been.

So if Barcelona were to make an approach it would need to be a tempting offer to prise him away from Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.