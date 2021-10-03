Video: Rafael Benitez responds to Everton’s well-earned draw with Manchester United

Rafael Benitez was understandably pleased with his Everton side’s performance after yesterday’s 1-1 draw away to Manchester United.

The Spanish tactician spoke to the press after his team took a well-earned point from Old Trafford, and insisted he’s just taking things one game at a time after the Toffees’ strong start to the season.

Benitez was not a popular choice when he first took over as Everton boss, with the club’s fans understandably hostile towards the former Liverpool manager.

He’s doing fine work now, however, and seems to be keeping a cool head as he perhaps now looks in with a chance of getting Everton into the top four…

Everton fans must be pleased with how things are going, with Benitez’s signings and tactics clearly improving the team this term.