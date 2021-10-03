Newcastle United warned about potential danger of sacking Steve Bruce

Newcastle United have been warned they might struggle to find any suitable manager to replace Steve Bruce if they sack him.

The Magpies are struggling badly under Bruce again this season, even if things ended on a bit of a high last term as their end-of-season form saw them avoid relegation.

Still, many Newcastle fans will be unhappy with what they’re seeing from the team right now and Bruce has long been fairly unpopular with the St James’ Park crowd.

Former Premier League ace Noel Whelan, however, has warned that Newcastle are unlikely to find anyone else willing to work in the conditions Bruce has.

“No other manager that comes is going have any money to spend on players, it’s as simple as that,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“It’s as simple as that. Straight away, is it appealing to other managers right now? There’s a stubborn board not putting any money in to strengthen the squad.

“Steve Bruce did a fantastic job under really difficult circumstances, probably more difficult than Rafa Benitez. He should be commended for that.

“He’s sailing against the tide and I think he gets a lot of unfair criticism. I think everyone needs to back him. People need to understand the circumstances that he’s working under.

“I know a lot of fans didn’t want him in the first place but he’s there. He’s a Newcastle fan, he’s trying to do the best for the club that he loves and supports.

“Get behind him because no other manager is going to be able to twist the arm of the board or Mike Ashley to give them £100million to go and spend.

“What you’ve got is what you’ve got. They had a lot of injuries as last season, a few key players out this year.

“You’ve got to understand that right now, without any takeover, without any money to spend it’s a really difficult job for any manager that’s there or may come in.”