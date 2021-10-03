Newcastle United warned about potential danger of sacking Steve Bruce

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have been warned they might struggle to find any suitable manager to replace Steve Bruce if they sack him.

The Magpies are struggling badly under Bruce again this season, even if things ended on a bit of a high last term as their end-of-season form saw them avoid relegation.

Still, many Newcastle fans will be unhappy with what they’re seeing from the team right now and Bruce has long been fairly unpopular with the St James’ Park crowd.

Former Premier League ace Noel Whelan, however, has warned that Newcastle are unlikely to find anyone else willing to work in the conditions Bruce has.

“No other manager that comes is going have any money to spend on players, it’s as simple as that,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“It’s as simple as that. Straight away, is it appealing to other managers right now? There’s a stubborn board not putting any money in to strengthen the squad.

“Steve Bruce did a fantastic job under really difficult circumstances, probably more difficult than Rafa Benitez. He should be commended for that.

More Stories / Latest News
The incredible Zlatan Ibrahimovic stat as the Swede celebrates his 40th birthday
Barcelona consider launching transfer bid for Manchester City star
Video: Ronald Koeman’s reaction to Luis Suarez scoring for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

“He’s sailing against the tide and I think he gets a lot of unfair criticism. I think everyone needs to back him. People need to understand the circumstances that he’s working under.

“I know a lot of fans didn’t want him in the first place but he’s there. He’s a Newcastle fan, he’s trying to do the best for the club that he loves and supports.

“Get behind him because no other manager is going to be able to twist the arm of the board or Mike Ashley to give them £100million to go and spend.

“What you’ve got is what you’ve got. They had a lot of injuries as last season, a few key players out this year.

“You’ve got to understand that right now, without any takeover, without any money to spend it’s a really difficult job for any manager that’s there or may come in.”

More Stories Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.