Chelsea hopeful star will sign contract extension before the end of 2021

Chelsea are reportedly hopeful that Antonio Rudiger will sign a contract extension before the end of the year.

Rudiger has had a quite superb 2021, having been one of the top defensive performers on the planet and winning the Champions League in the process.

Thomas Tuchel clearly values Rudiger and has been successful in bringing the best out of him, but the German’s contract is due to expire next summer.

Regardless of whether there’s any clear reason for him to depart, having a key player running down their deal is hugely concerning.

Chelsea will be hoping to address the situation before the January transfer window opens and Rudiger is free to discuss pre-contract agreements with other clubs.

According to TodoFichajes, the Blues will be holding further talks with his representatives this month with the intention of handing him a new contract.

The idea, as per the report, is to tick this off the list by December, which will ease any anxiety that Rudiger could walk out the door.

Chelsea fans will be crossing their fingers that Marina Granovskaia manages to get this one over the line. It’d be as crucial as any signing they could make.