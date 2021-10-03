Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped huge praise onto Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek after watching his performance against Southampton yesterday.

The Blues won 3-1 against Southampton at Stamford Bridge, with Loftus-Cheek emerging as a surprise stand-out performer for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The England international has had a difficult few years, having suffered with recurring injury problems that saw him fall out of favour at Chelsea.

This saw Loftus-Cheek loaned out to Fulham last season, and he didn’t particularly impress in his time away, casting major doubt over his long-term future with Chelsea.

Still, it seems Tuchel might still find a place for him in his squad, and Wright is excited by what he’s seen from the player, admitting that he didn’t think he’d ever see him at quite this level again.

“What was good about Ruben Loftus-Cheek is that after the injury he had was going to Fulham,” Wright said on Match of the Day, as quoted by the Metro.

“I didn’t think we’d ever see him go back to this kind of form.

“The display today was magnificent. People say about Ruben Loftus-Cheek about his energy and it looked like he was playing in himself.

“But today, in his own box, in midfield, everything. One of the things he’s going to have to do to stay in this Chelsea team, especially as someone who played in a pivot as a [midfield] two, is score more goals.

“The power, the skill, he’s got everything. People say he hasn’t got the energy, look at him now, this is scary.

“Looking at a Ruben Loftus-Cheek who looks to me like he’s got the fire in his belly back. He’s dangerous.”

Chelsea fans will be delighted if the 25-year-old can finally live up to his potential and join the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James as the homegrown heroes of this CFC squad.