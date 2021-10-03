Claudio Ranieri in talks to become new Watford coach

Claudio Ranieri is reportedly in talks to replace outgoing Watford boss Xisco as manager at the club.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ranieri is ready for a return to the Premier League, and talks are currently ongoing between him and Watford.

Ranieri infamously won the most unprecedented of Premier League titles with Leicester City in the 2015/16 season.

The year before he took over Leicester were very nearly relegated from the top flight but managed to stay up via a great escape with then-boss Nigel Pearson.

However, after a dramatic summer that saw Pearson leave the club, Ranieri took over and guided the team to their first-ever Premier League title.

Leicester won the title that year with 81 points, racking up 23 wins, 12 draws and just three defeats in the League.

Ranieri would ultimately lose his job during the following season, as The Foxes were threatened by the prospect of relegation to the Championship.

After leaving Leicester, the former Chelsea boss managed Nantes, Fulham, Roma and Sampdoria.

The club he will be potentially taking over at has a frankly atrocious track record of sacking their managers.

Outgoing boss Xisco, was only in charge for 10 months, guiding the team to promotion and currently has the team sitting 14th in the Premier League.