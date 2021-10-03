The tales of players switching allegiance from country to country via their lineage is something that’s becoming more of a laughing stock as time goes on.

Those players that simply aren’t good enough for their own national teams appear to be looking for loopholes in order that they’re able to represent other countries, particularly so in either a European Championship or World Cup year.

The latest player to test the waters is former Tottenham star and England international, Steven Caulker.

He even scored in his only cap for his country in the 4-2 defeat against Sweden that was more notable for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 40-yard overhead kick goal.

Caulker also represented Team GB at the Olympics in 2012.

According to The Sun, because the England match was only a friendly, technically Caulker hasn’t represented his country in a ‘competitive’ international.

Thanks to his paternal grandfather, he also qualifies to represent Sierra Leone, and he’s been called up by the country for the current international break.

He’ll play against South Sudan, The Gambia and Morocco in what is surely one of the more remarkable international stories.