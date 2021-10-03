As the women’s game continues to align itself with a more professional outlook and clubs slowly but surely are noticing the value of having their own women’s football team, Leicester City have made an important appointment in the hope of consistently progressing and moving forward.

According to the official Leicester City website, former Foxes and England front man, Emile Heskey, has been appointed as the new Head of Women’s Football Development.

Heskey’s brief is to oversee recruitment, performance and coaching at academy and senior team levels, and represents the next stage in a football career that has already spanned three decades.

Leicester remain a club close to Heskey’s heart, for it was with the Midlanders where he made his English top-flight debut, spending six years with the club – not to mention a seven-year stint as a youth player – before departing for Liverpool.

He’ll have more of an idea than most what to bring to his new role in order for it to be a success, and gets started straightaway.

‘Leicester City legend with over 500 appearances and 110 goals across his Premier League career, along with 62 caps for England, Emile steps into an executive position for the first time, having spent the last 12 months in an ambassadorial and player mentoring role for LCFC Women,’ a statement read.

‘The role was designed to support his development through UEFA’s Executive Master for International Players (MIP) programme, which he commenced in late 2019, furthering his education in the administration of the game.

‘A Leicester City Academy graduate, Emile lent his experience to the establishment of the LCFC Women Academy Pathway and will continue to seek ways in which to improve opportunities for young female players in the region.

‘Emile will work alongside General Manager Jade Morgan, who will continue to oversee LCFC Women’s operational and commercial functions.’