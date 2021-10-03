Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves was fuming at Red Devils flop Fred for his role in Everton’s goal at Old Trafford yesterday.

Man Utd suffered another disappointing result at home, with Anthony Martial giving them a 1-0 lead in the first half before Andros Townsend levelled things up in the second period, allowing Everton to come away with a point.

Fred has long had his critics in his time at United, and he was once again exposed for the Townsend goal, with Hargreaves claiming the Brazilian would have been out of the team for a month if Sir Alex Ferguson were still in charge.

Fred was shrugged off the ball too easily as Everton launched their counter-attack, and Hargreaves admits he was baffled to see a goal like that happening.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, the former England international made it clear that Fred was to blame and that he should even have committed a foul to stop that goal from happening.

“Never ever, not in a million years [should that goal be allowed to happen],” Hargreaves said.

“That’s what you get paid for, that’s why you’re there, that’s your job to stop that goal. I would’ve taken that personally.

“He’s [Fred] got two cracks at it, and both [times] he loses.

“It can’t happen. Sir Alex wouldn’t forgive you for that, you wouldn’t have played for a month, seriously.

“He has to win those tackles. And if he loses it, you foul him, you bring him down.

“You’ve got to win that. You cannot get bumped off the ball by Demarai Gray and if he does, you foul him.

“United don’t have control of games, it’s their corner, how can a goal like that happen?

“I know Harry Maguire is missing and they miss his leadership but if you’re going to play two defensive midfielders in there – McTominay and Fred – that goal can’t happen.”