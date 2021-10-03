In a shocking admission laid bare in new his autobiography, Birmingham City striker and ex-Watford skipper Troy Deeney has revealed how his father once threatened to kill him, his siblings and his mother.

Writing in his new book, titled ‘Redemption: My Story‘, Deeney, who explained what happened between his family and his adoptive father Paul Anthony Burke, wrote: “Mum opened the door quite casually, then I saw her expression turn to pure fear.

“I will never forget that look on my mum’s face. He started calling mum all the names under the sun. I was crying my eyes out by now. So were Ellis and Sasha. I told him to calm down but he was out of control.

“‘I’m going to kill your mum’ he said to me and started to point at each of us kids in turn. ‘Then I’m going to kill you and I’m going to kill you and I’m going to kill you’.

“He began flinging punches at my mum. I jumped up and tried to get between them and he punched me and knocked me over and hit mum again. He said to my mum that she had to take him back.

“Every time she said no, he hit her. I was jumping up and getting in front and saying ‘Don’t hit my mum’ and then he’d hit me. I just remember not staying down, getting up, getting back in front, getting up, getting back in front.

“Mum was trying to reason with him and reassuring us that she was OK. It was mayhem.”

It is understood that following the harrowing altercation, police attended and the striker’s father was subsequently arrested.

However, Burke has a history of violence with Deeney revealing last month that his father had once picked him up in a stolen car where a man was locked in the boot.