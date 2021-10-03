‘Absolutely finished’ – These fans point out Manchester City star’s ‘really bad’ performances

Some football fans on Twitter have shared their concerns over the performances of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

For a number of years, De Bruyne has been considered among the best players in the Premier League. The Belgian has been influential in all things good Man City have achieved under Pep Guardiola.

Now 30-years-old, De Bruyne ought to be right at the peak of his powers, but has struggled to shed the rust left over by his injury problems this season to date.

Though Man City managed to take a point off of title rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, De Bruyne was noticeably sloppy and looked as though he’s without a yard or so of pace.

As you’d expect, rival fans have been quick to jump onto social media and criticise the three-time Premier League winner for his underwhelming, yet goal-scoring performance.

Here’s what some on Twitter had to say on the matter…

Everyone knows how much I love de bruyne but my goodness he’s on his way to finished. — Oogway Sensei (@Mensa___) October 3, 2021

So De Bruyne looks absolutely finished in terms of physical fitness. Dunno what’s up with that. — Danny ???? (@dannydoes) October 3, 2021

I’m sorry but De bruyne has been really bad since his return from injury. — Excelsior (@Excelsiormcfc) October 3, 2021

De Bruyne is so so bad — r #BrunoOut (@CIoutCo13a1n) October 3, 2021

De Bruyne has been so bad this season — ‘Dee Of MedPlug (@LuyiDee) October 3, 2021