(Video) Phil Foden draws Manchester City level with Liverpool with stunning finish from acute angle

Manchester City have drawn level with Liverpool through Phil Foden – and what a finish it was!

Man City were by far the better team in the first-half of the contest. It looked as though it could prove to be a long day for Liverpool, but the Reds came out energised for the second period.

Against the run of play, Mohamed Salah skipped past a challenge and threaded through Sadio Mane, who made no mistake with the finish. It was a real smash and grab from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Unfortunately for all those with any affiliation to the Reds, they haven’t been able to hold their lead. Phil Foden fired home emphatically into the bottom corner of Ederson’s goal to draw the scores level.

?? “What a player he is!” Phil Foden delivers against Liverpool yet again! ? Stunning strike from Foden, after a brilliant run from Gabriel Jesus! ? #LIVMCI on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/5eOyPrMAYB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021

I get Sané 18/19 vibes from this goal from Foden pic.twitter.com/z1CVKuKf7L — Miles (@greenmiles55) October 3, 2021

Fans of the game will realize how incredibly hard this finish is. #Foden #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/V6UubuxWUd — The Match Predictor (@thematchoracle) October 3, 2021

