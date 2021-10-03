(Video) Phil Foden draws Manchester City level with Liverpool with stunning finish from acute angle

Manchester City have drawn level with Liverpool through Phil Foden – and what a finish it was!

Man City were by far the better team in the first-half of the contest. It looked as though it could prove to be a long day for Liverpool, but the Reds came out energised for the second period.

Against the run of play, Mohamed Salah skipped past a challenge and threaded through Sadio Mane, who made no mistake with the finish. It was a real smash and grab from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Unfortunately for all those with any affiliation to the Reds, they haven’t been able to hold their lead. Phil Foden fired home emphatically into the bottom corner of Ederson’s goal to draw the scores level.

