Former Palmeiras club chief discusses details of Gabriel Jesus’ transfer to Manchester City

Alexandre Mattos was the sporting director of Brazilian giant Palmeiras and its club that has sent various players to Europe, one being Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Mattos opened up about the transfer that sent the 24-year-old to the Premier League club in 2017. The ex-Palmeiras club chief stated that the pursuit of Jesus came down to Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Mattos stated that the Serie A side wanted Jesus, but the forward wanted to play under Pep Guardiola in the end.

“In one of these meetings, Inter Milan really wanted Gabriel. And I even negotiated astronomical values ??with Inter … He made the proposal, but Gabriel didn’t want to. Gabriel had given Guardiola the floor. But I was very close to the board there, specifically the director of Inter Milan,” Mattos said.

Jesus has made 203 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 85 goals and registering 37 assists in the Premier League. Despite the goals scored, the Brazil international has yet to establish himself as the go-to starter at striker for Guardiola’s squad.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan would be okay. Although they missed out on Jesus in 2017, they were able to land Lautaro Martínez in 2018, so they are happy how things worked out.