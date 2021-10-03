Pep Guardiola was NOT happy with referee Paul Tierney’s decision not to book James Milner for an obvious second bookable offence.

Milner was being torn to shreds in the first-half by Man City stars Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, both of whom sensed an opportunity up against the veteran down the left-channel.

The former Man City man picked up a booking in the opening period of the match, which left him on thin ice heading into the second. After a second-half challenge on Bernardo Silva, Milner could, and probably should, have been sent off.

Guardiola was spotted reacting furiously to referee Tierney’s decision not to book Milner, and unsurprisingly, he hadn’t calmed down much about the incident by the time the full-time whistle came.

?”It’s a yellow card. It’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford. If this was a City player it’s a red card.” Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was not happy with James Milner failing to get sent off for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/VKACEcJXKb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 3, 2021

MORE: ‘Absolutely finished’ – These fans point out Manchester City star’s ‘really bad’ performances

While nobody wants to suggest there being stadium-to-stadium bias in the Premier League, Guardiola probably has a point in suggesting the atmosphere played it’s part.

Tierney would have put himself in a difficult position by sending off a Liverpool player on their home turf. He may well have just bottled it, because it was a pretty stonewall yellow…