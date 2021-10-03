(Video) Pep Guardiola not happy Liverpool star wasn’t shown red card during Manchester City stalemate

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola was NOT happy with referee Paul Tierney’s decision not to book James Milner for an obvious second bookable offence.

Milner was being torn to shreds in the first-half by Man City stars Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, both of whom sensed an opportunity up against the veteran down the left-channel.

The former Man City man picked up a booking in the opening period of the match, which left him on thin ice heading into the second. After a second-half challenge on Bernardo Silva, Milner could, and probably should, have been sent off.

Guardiola was spotted reacting furiously to referee Tierney’s decision not to book Milner, and unsurprisingly, he hadn’t calmed down much about the incident by the time the full-time whistle came.

MORE: ‘Absolutely finished’ – These fans point out Manchester City star’s ‘really bad’ performances

More Stories / Latest News
‘Absolutely finished’ – These fans point out Manchester City star’s ‘really bad’ performances
(Video) Rodri perfectly times incredible last ditch block to rescue point for Man City vs. Liverpool
(Video) Anfield erupts as special Mo Salah strike stuns Citizens

While nobody wants to suggest there being stadium-to-stadium bias in the Premier League, Guardiola probably has a point in suggesting the atmosphere played it’s part.

Tierney would have put himself in a difficult position by sending off a Liverpool player on their home turf. He may well have just bottled it, because it was a pretty stonewall yellow…

More Stories James Milner Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.