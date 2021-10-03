Juventus ace out for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni we see various players coming to Buenos Aires this week to compete in the triple date FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

However, one player that won’t be showing up following his call-up is Juventus FC forward Paulo Dybala, per ESPN Argentina. Dybala has been dealing with a muscle injury, which caused him to miss the UEFA Champions League matchup against Chelsea this past week.

With Dybala not available, Scaloni decided to use the open slot to call up RC Lens defender Facundo Medina to add more depth to their defensive unit.

Scaloni’s squad will travel to Paraguay to open up the three fixture dates on October 7th. Then they’ll be at home for the final two matches when they welcome Uruguay on October 10th, and they’ll close out the international window against Peru on October 14th.

Argentina sits second in the CONMEBOL standings with 18 points, with only Brazil ahead of them.