Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for the potential transfer of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international is nearing the end of his contract with Milan, so could be set to walk away from the San Siro on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are optimistic that they can persuade Kessie to move to Old Trafford next, despite the report also mentioning interest from Liverpool and PSG.

Kessie looks like he could be a great fit in the Premier League after bossing Serie A for some time now, and it would be interesting to see if he could give United the upgrade they so clearly need in midfield.

Nemanja Matic and Fred don’t really look good enough, so there is surely room for a signing like Kessie to try to take this United side to the next level.

Liverpool would surely also benefit from strengthening in the middle of the park, however, with the club yet to replace Georginio Wijnaldum since his departure from Anfield in the summer.