Video: Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool can beat Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how his team can beat Manchester City in today’s afternoon kick-off. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained that in order for his side to claim victory they would need to be clinical and make the most of the chances they could create.

He explained how, while his team created some good moments the last time they played City, they were not dangerous enough with them.

You can see the full video below:

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool face Manchester City at 4.30 pm, looking to fire themselves to the top of the Premier League and create a four-point gap to the current Champions.

