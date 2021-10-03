Video: Ronald Koeman’s reaction to Luis Suarez scoring for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

The nightmare continues for Barcelona and their manager Ronald Koeman, with former star Luis Suarez scoring against them for Atletico Madrid yesterday.

The Uruguay international was a star player for Barca for many years before being somewhat surprisingly allowed to leave the Nou Camp for their rivals last summer.

Suarez ended up winning La Liga with Atletico last season, and his fine form has continued this season as he slotted home a well-taken goal in yesterday’s victory.

Unsurprisingly, it was all too clear how much this goal in particular seemed to hurt Koeman, with the Dutch tactician surely regretting allowing Suarez to leave…

Koeman's reaction to Suarez's goal was full of regret ? pic.twitter.com/YwGhm32as6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 2, 2021

Suarez is surely still good enough to be shining up front for Barcelona, who look weaker than ever after some poor recent signings in the transfer market.