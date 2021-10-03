Liverpool are reportedly making progress on a deal to sign Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski, who has been compared with Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne.

The Reds have a fairly sophisticated transfer strategy and often identify the best talents before everyone else, and Kozlowski could be another who fits the bill in that respect.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Kozlowski, though his club Pogon Szczecin don’t want to sell the 18-year-old in January, meaning it might have to wait until next summer.

The report also names Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg as potential suitors for Kozlowski, so it might not be that easy for Liverpool to get this signing done.

LFC could do with signing an elite creative talent for the future, with players like Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not really living up to expectations at Anfield.

Kozlowski surely has a big future ahead of him and it would be intriguing to see how far he could go under the expert guidance of Jurgen Klopp.